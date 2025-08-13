HC moved to stop construction of OGH at Goshamahal Stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of CJ Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Tuesday heard the plea filed by local yoga trainer Gundolu Ramu seeking to stop the government transferring the Goshamahal stadium along with other land to the Health department for construction of Osmania Hospital complex.

Ramu wants GO 45 issued by the department, dated January 30,2025, set aside as illegal and unconstitutional, contrary to the zonal regulations of the master plan-2031 and provisions of Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act,1975.

Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy requested the court for a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit. Hearing in the case was adjourned to September 26.