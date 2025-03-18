HC notice to govt on PIL to protect land worth Rs 50 cr from grabbers in RR district

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuka on Monday directed the government to file its counter within a week on PIL seeking a direction to Revenue officials to act on encroachment of 6.28 acres of government land worth Rs. 50 crore at Munuganooru village, Abdullapurmet mandal, Turkayamjal municipality.

The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (revenue), RR collector, RDO of Ibrahimpatnam, tahsildsar of Abdullapurmet, SE(electrical) and Turkayamjal municipal commissioner, directing them to file their response within four weeks, furnishing reasons for not taking action in protecting precious government land. The court further directed officials to respond informing why the Revenue officials did not respond to written complaints made by Chennoju Prashant, a journalist, who brought to notice of officials cited that the land was encroached and rampant constructions were being made on it, within four weeks.

The petitioner informed the court that the Revenue officials failed to protect the land, despite alerting them about encroachments and constructions, which clearly speak about the fact that officials are hand-in-glove with the encroachers.

The bench adjudicated the PIL filed by Prashant of Saroornagar seeking directions to the Revenue officials to protect the land in survey no 90 situated close to GHMC. Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks.