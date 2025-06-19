HCSC launches helpline for non-emergency concerns

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) has launched a dedicated helpline number exclusively for its members, designed to report non-emergency safety concerns and to bolster community policing efforts.

Addressing a meeting organised by HCSC for jewellers from Hyderabad, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and HCSC Chairman C V Anand, extended an invitation for them to partner with HCSC in making Hyderabad a safe place to live and conduct business. He stated that this new helpline will serve as a direct communication channel for members to report non emergency safety concerns, seek guidance, and collaborate with the council on community policing initiatives.

The dedicated helpline number is 8712661555. C Shekar Reddy, Secretary General of HCSC, encouraged jewellers to actively participate in HCSC activities and become “co owners” of the organisation. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, provided an overview of HCSC and the active role it plays in ensuring Hyderabad remains a safe city. Prasanth Kumar, Joint Secretary, CSR forum, and P Pushpa, Superintendent of Police (Technical), Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC), in charge of DCP SMIT, among others, were also present at the event.