Head-on collision on Bijapur Highway kills one, injures five

Hyderabad: A fatal collision between two cars on the Bijapur Highway near the Taj Drive-In claimed one life and left five other individuals critically injured on Friday evening. The impact of the crash was so severe that both vehicles were mangled beyond recognition, forcing police and rescue teams to deploy cutters to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

According to preliminary reports and eyewitness accounts, the crash occurred under the Kanakamamidi limits of Moinabad mandal when two cars collided head-on. The incident resulted in severe injuries to five occupants and caused the death of one person at the scene.

Resident Sandeep Yadav, who witnessed the complex rescue operation, stated: “It was a horrifying sight. We heard a massive crash and immediately ran to help. Police arrived quickly and worked hard to get everyone out of the cars.”

Preliminary information suggests the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when one of the vehicles reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and subsequently collided head-on with a car travelling in the oncoming lane.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the police, following which teams from the nearby station and emergency services rapidly arrived at the scene. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased has yet to be identified, while the five injured persons remain hospitalised. Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for over an hour as the wreckage was cleared from the carriageway. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the serious accident.