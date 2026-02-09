'Jilted' law student shoot classmate dead in Punjab college, turns gun on himself

In a horrifying incident, a first-year law student allegedly shot dead a woman classmate in the classroom of a private college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday, before turning the gun on himself.

While the accused Prince Raj sustained injuries, the victim Sandeep Kaur died on the spot, said police.

The incident occurred at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village moments before the class began.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh told the media that Raj fired at Sandeep in the classroom, leading to her death, and he later shot himself.

He said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the killing. CCTV footage showed Prince, who entered the classroom with a bag on his back, Sandeep Kaur, and another woman student in the classroom.

After speaking briefly, they sat on benches at the rear of the classroom. After a few minutes, Raj opened the bag, took out a firearm, pointed it towards Sandeep Kaur and shot her at point-blank range.

As she collapsed to the floor, the accused placed the gun to his head and fired. He fell on the ground with grievous wounds.

While Sandeep Kaur died on the spot, Raj was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the motive and how the weapon was brought onto campus.

Both students were around 19-20 years old. The incident has shocked the local community and is being linked to possible one-sided romantic feelings.

Sandeep Kaur's mother alleged Raj had been troubling her, and the matter was reportedly raised with college authorities, too.

She questioned how Raj was allowed to walk into the college with a gun. She demanded the strictest action against the accused.

Victim’s sister Manpreet Kaur told the media: "My sister told him that she is engaged and asked him not to follow her, but he still proposed even after she said no and told him she was already engaged. He was not mentally stable."