Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Health Condition of CM KCR is stable

Health Condition of CM KCR is stable
x

Health Condition of CM KCR is stable

Highlights

Night curfew orders issued after CM’s nod

Hyderabad: The health condition of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was tested positive on Monday, is stable and he is under medical observation by a team of doctors at his farmhouse in Erravalli village in Siddipet district.

KCR's personal physician Dr MV Rao said that the CM's health was being closely monitored and there is no need for worry. Necessary medicines were being given to him following mild corona symptoms.

He was advised to take adequate rest with a healthy diet. The CM stayed away from attending virtual conferences with top officials.

As no one is allowed to meet KCR, a leader said that the CM attended a few phone calls from VIPs mainly State Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy who wished him speedy recovery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X