Health Condition of CM KCR is stable

Hyderabad: The health condition of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was tested positive on Monday, is stable and he is under medical observation by a team of doctors at his farmhouse in Erravalli village in Siddipet district.

KCR's personal physician Dr MV Rao said that the CM's health was being closely monitored and there is no need for worry. Necessary medicines were being given to him following mild corona symptoms.

He was advised to take adequate rest with a healthy diet. The CM stayed away from attending virtual conferences with top officials.

As no one is allowed to meet KCR, a leader said that the CM attended a few phone calls from VIPs mainly State Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy who wished him speedy recovery.