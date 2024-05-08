Heavy rain brings respite to sizzling Hyd

Hyderabad: There is some good news for the voters of triple city, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. The weather office has predicted rain with thunder showers and dust storms over the week with rains continuing until May 13.

This could help in increase in the voter turnout, political parties feel. The rain despite some inconvenience to road users came as a much-needed relief from scorching temperatures.

Many people, who are active on social platforms, began posting pictures of lightning, rain and hailstorm. Areas like Miyapur, Bachupally, Chandanagar and surrounding areas witnessed hailstorms.

The city witnessed rains for almost two hours, several areas like Kukatpally, KPHB, Moosapet, Balanagar, Sanathnagar, Miyapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Dilsukhnagar, L B Nagar and other areas received heavy rainfall.

The highest rainfall of 108.75 mm was recorded in Chandanagar area, followed by Moosapet with 107.3 mm, Yousufguda with 86.3 mm and Secunderabad with 84.5 mm rainfall.

“Rain & thunder finally! And hopefully, that’s the last of this terrible heatwave.” Posted Hyderabad Mojo.

Another citizen, Sudhakar posted: “Hyderabad finally cools off with refreshing rain after the heatwave!”

Following rains, waterlogging and power cut woes poured in from dwellers of different localities. Due to the rainfall, water pooling on roads threw motorists into a tizzy, resulting in massive traffic jams at many locations, including Secunderabad, Moosapet, L B Nagar, Hayathnagar, Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Lakdikapul, Ramanthapur, Tarnaka, Khairtabad, Punjagutta, Erragadda, Mehdipatnam, Kukatpally, and other areas.

Traffic police braving the rains grappled hard to regulate the snarled-up vehicular traffic. After the rainfall, traffic moved very slowly throughout the city.

Moreover, the GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has issued helpline numbers for rain-related assistance and urged citizens to call 040-21111111, 9000113667. The control room received complaints related to rainwater stagnation on roads in 74 areas across the city.

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday issued a safety alert urging residents and electricity consumers to be cautious due to sudden changes in weather conditions. They alerted about the potential danger posed by electric wires that may fall to the ground due to gusty winds. TSSPDCL urged individuals not to touch any electric wires that are on the ground.

It also urged residents to not pick up fallen branches from trees that may have become entangled with power lines, as this could lead to further hazards.