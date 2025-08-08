Heavy rain cripples normal life in Hyd

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening, throwing normal life out of gear for many people. Several areas in the city received over 100 mm of rain, resulting in waterlogging at many places. Traffic came to a standstill at key junctions across the city.

Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating knee-deep flooding in some neighborhoods. The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water at many places. Vehicles parked on roads were inundated.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was in New Delhi spoke to officials over phone and directed them to remain on high alert. He advised people not to venture out unnecessarily. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed GHMC and HYDRAA officials to be fully prepared to address any potential issues.

Heavy rain lashed areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Nampally, Koti, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayatnagar, and Abdullapurmet. Other areas which also received rain included Kothapet, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapool, Filmnagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda and many areas in the Old City such as Kalapather, Chandrayangutta, TalabKatta, Yakutpura and Azampura.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, several areas in the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. By 8 pm, the highest rainfall of 123.5 mm was recorded at Khajaguda in Serilingampally, 111.3 mm at Srinagar Colony, followed by Khairtabad and Saroornagar with 108.5 mm and 106 mm, respectively.

Following rains, waterlogging choked stretches from Biodiversity to IKEA and Mindspace to Cyber Gateway and Dallas Road. The lower roads under the Raidurg flyover were submerged. Police helped remove stalled autorickshaws from flooded Chilkalguda X Roads. “Several vehicles were stuck in the water and commuters are advised to avoid the area,” police posted on X.

Water logging was also observed at Shaikpet Bridge. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the area. Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Zonal Commissioners, GHMC officials, Deputy Commissioners, and other departments concerned, providing guidance for immediate action. She emphasized that all the departments must work in coordination to prevent inconvenience to the citizens. She stated that in the event of heavy rain, water should not accumulate on roads and traffic should not be disrupted. Special attention should be paid to areas prone to waterlogging.