Heavy rain floods Hyd roads

Hyderabad: The sudden downpour and thunderstorms lashed the city on Monday, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing widespread waterlogging across the city.

Several low-lying areas were inundated, leaving several roads submerged and many commuters stranded. The intensity of the rain was such that visibility decreased, and traffic moved at a snail's pace.

Following rains, motorists were trapped in traffic gridlocks throughout the city during the peak hours in the evening. It created a significant challenge for children who were on their way home from schools. Numerous students and their parents found themselves navigating through waterlogged streets.

As many areas in the city recorded more than 100 mm of rain, the houses in the low-lying areas have been flooded. Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating knee-deep flooding in some neighborhoods. The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water up to four feet deep at many places. Vehicles parked on roads were inundated in rainwater and water gushed into the cellars in commercial complexes and residential apartments.

Near Ameerpet Metro station, the main road was flooded with rainwater and vehicles were submerged. The areas like Secunderabad, Paradise Circle, Marredpally, and Tarnaka also witnessed knee-deep water, severely affecting the traffic movement. Traffic came to a standstill as vehicles either moved at a snail's pace or were stalled due to rising water levels.

Moreover, several roads in the old city were flooded. Motorists had to wade through deep water at Kalapathar, Engine Bowli, Chatrinaka, Uppuguda, Bandlaguda, Khilwat Road, Aghapura, Bahadurpura and other areas.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, several areas in the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall. By 7 pm, the highest rainfall of 151 mm was recorded at Mahadevapuram in Gajularamaram, 124.5 mm at Jubilee Hills under Shaikpet mandal, followed by Yousufguda and Srinagar Colony with 117mm and 106 mm respectively.

Trees were uprooted in two locations, leading to disruptions. Traffic jams were reported on several flyovers including the Telugu Talli Flyover near the Secretariat, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Paradise Circle, IT corridor and other parts of the city. The Nampally to Lakdikapul route also experienced severe traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles struggling to pass through the inundated stretch.