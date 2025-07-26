Heavy rains claim 3 lives in State; downpour to continue for 3 more days

Hyderabad: At least three persons died due to rains in Telangana even as the IMD has predicted more rains for the next three days. The IMD has issued a Yellow alert predicting heavy rains in Northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts.

The IMD Hyderabad centre officials attributed the heavy rains due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, and the influence of a depression over the Arabian Sea. A low pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal was causing moderate to heavy rains in Telangana. Gusty winds of about 30-40 kmph are blowing, while a depression from the Arabian Sea was moving over south Chhattisgarh. Due to this, there are cloudy skies and incessant rains across the state.

According to reports coming from the districts, two persons went fishing at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and were washed away due to heavy inflows. According to police, Syed Feroz (52) and his nephew Rizwan (20) both natives of Karimnagar were drowned. While Rizwan slipped and fell in the dam, his uncle Feroz jumped to save him. A 20-year-old person died in Vajedu Mandal in Mulugu when lightning struck.

There were heavy rains in various parts of the state leading to lakes, canals overflowing in the districts. The highest rainfall received in the state was in areas like Kautala in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, with 6.5 cm. Similarly, Lonavelli in Sirpur– 5.7 cm, Bezjuru – 5.2 cm, Yelkapalli (Penchikulpet mandal) – 3.0 cm, Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem– 2.6 cm. The rivers including Kinnerasani, Murredu, Thaliperu and Jilleru were brimming with heavy inflows in Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam and Bhupalpally districts. Several low-level bridges have been submerged.

As per IMD, there are chances of rain in districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Bhadradri, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Asifabad, Adilabad. There will be rains in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba and Gadwal districts on Monday.