Heavy rains: IMD-H issues Orange alert for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and across the State, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in various parts of Telangana, including the capital city, Hyderabad.



The IMD-H has also issued an orange alert has been declared for Hyderabad, indicating the possibility of continuous downpour with occasional heavy spells.

The IMD-H said that generally cloudy sky is expected to persist over the region throughout the day on Thursday, leading to the accumulation of water on roads and low-lying areas in many parts of the city.

The authorities have also cautioned residents about potential traffic congestion in most locations due to the expected heavy rainfall. Wet and slippery roads could make commuting challenging and hazardous. Additionally, the forecast predicts the likelihood of trees and electric poles falling, posing risks to public safety and potential disruptions in electricity supply.

The impact of the forecasted heavy rainfall extends beyond Hyderabad, with several districts in the state facing the risk of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The districts of Warangal, Jangoan, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Moreover, the districts of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are also likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places.