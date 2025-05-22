Heavy rains lash city; downpour to continue for 3 days

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain on Wednesday, with several areas experiencing an intense downpour.

Massive rainfall was reported at Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Koti, Abids, Ramanthapur, Mehdipatnam and Amberpet areas.

In addition to these areas, other areas of the city also experienced substantial rainfall. The rains were witnessed at areas like Kothapet, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Lakdikapool, Filmnagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and other parts of the Old City.

The rains lead to heavy traffic jams across the city. Due to rains, various areas in the city witnessed water logging, including at Rajendernagar, Uppal, L B Nagar, Dilsukhnagar.

Ahead of monsoon, the GHMC identified 141 water stagnation points across the city and cleared them.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan assured the public that the situation is under control and that prompt action has been taken to address water logging and traffic disruptions.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad for the next three days. It forecasted a generally cloudy sky prevailing till May 22.

The state government on Wednesday issued a weather advisory, mentioning steps taken for the upcoming monsoon season, which is expected to arrive early this year, mostly by the last week of May.

In view of rains in Hyderabad city, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the civic authorities to take necessary steps to prevent water logging on the roads in the rain hit areas and ensure no traffic congestion and power outages.

GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams worked to clear water stagnation in various parts of the city. The DRF team also requested the commuters to dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance.

Citizens are urged to avoid travel in affected areas and stay updated through official weather bulletins.