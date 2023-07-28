Heavy rains pour misery on daily-wagers, petty vendors

Hyderabad: The incessant downpour in Hyderabad over the last several days has adversely affected the livelihoods of the daily wage laborers, hoping to secure work. Unfortunately, the heavy rains have resulted in a lack of demand for their services, leaving them without any opportunities for employment. During the monsoon season, vendors are facing difficulties in selling their produce because a significant number of residents are staying indoors due to the heavy rainfall. As a result, their sales have been adversely impacted.

Several laborers are choosing to remain indoors during the rainfall as they struggle to find employment opportunities. On the other hand, some others have been persistently gathering at various places across the city, clinging to hope that they might secure work, only to be disappointed as their efforts have been fruitless. The heavy rainfall has resulted in the suspension of most construction-related work. The inclement weather has made it challenging and unsafe to continue construction activities, leading to temporary halts in the projects. According to the statistics of the labour union, there are nearly 5 lakh daily wage labourers in the city.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the labourers, Mallesh said, “When we engage in daily work, we typically earn a minimum of 300 to 350 rupees per day. However, the ongoing rain has hindered our ability to find work, leaving us without our regular income. If these weather conditions persist for a few more days, we anticipate facing significant difficulties in meeting our essential expenses such as house rent and tuition fees for our children.”

Given the circumstances, we believe it is essential for the government to step in and provide support to those affected by the prolonged rainfall. Assistance in the form of financial aid or employment opportunities would greatly alleviate the burden and help us sustain our livelihoods during this challenging period, says another labourer.

Speaking to the Hans India, Venkat Mohan, State President, Telangana Street Vendors and Hawkers Union, said, “Be it heat waves or heavy rainfall it leads to significant adverse effects on daily wage laborers and vendors. These vulnerable sections of society bear the brunt of such extreme weather conditions, leading to immense hardships in their lives. It is crucial for the government to take proactive measures and provide relief to these individuals to mitigate the suffering caused by the impacts of climate change.” By offering targeted support and assistance, the government can help alleviate the financial and physical burdens these workers and vendors endure during such challenging times. Implementing social welfare programmes, providing access to healthcare, and creating employment opportunities even during adverse weather conditions can go a long way in safeguarding the well-being of these affected communities. By working collectively to address climate-related challenges, we can foster a more resilient and inclusive society for everyone, he added.