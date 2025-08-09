Heavy rains to continue till August 15

Hyderabad: Rains may dampen Independence Day celebrations this year, going by the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad Center. The IMD forecast says light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur in many places over Telangana over the next seven days till August 15.

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rainfall in isolated places in several districts during this period. The officials attributed this to the low pressure developed in the Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains in several parts of the city.

Heavy rains had lashed the city on Thursday. There was 12 CM rain in the areas like Punjagutta and other places, causing heavy traffic jams with roads getting battered. The IMD has forecast further rains in the coming seven days.

The civic authorities opened one crest gate of Himayatsagar on Thursday night, letting waters into the Musi River.

The IMD has forecast that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the districts of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, JogulambaGadwal.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on Saturday, Sunday.

There will be light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Telangana from Monday to Friday (August 11 to 15). From Monday to Wednesday, there will be some respite and again on August 14 and 15, there could be heavy rainfall at isolated places in Telangana, the IMD has predicted.