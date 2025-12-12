  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Heritage Bridal Masterpiece Unveiled

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 2:04 PM IST
Heritage Bridal Masterpiece Unveiled
X

The Diamond Store by Chandubhai has unveiled a breathtaking seven-part heritage bridal masterpiece crafted with over 22,000 natural diamonds and authentic Navrathna gemstones. Inspired by the ancient Edu Vaarala Nagalu tradition, the creation blends royal symbolism with modern artistry and was recently worn by a prominent Hyderabad bride at her Goa wedding.

Each layer features motifs of elephants, lions, swans and temple-inspired detailing, while the Navrathna is arranged in precise astrological order. Designed as an heirloom and never to be reproduced, the piece reflects cultural legacy and exceptional craftsmanship led by creator Kotti Srikanth.

Tags

Chandubhai Diamond StoreHeritage Bridal JewelleryNavratna JewelsEdu Vaarala NagaluHyderabad Weddings
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

National News

More
Share it
X