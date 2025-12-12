Heritage Bridal Masterpiece Unveiled

The Diamond Store by Chandubhai has unveiled a breathtaking seven-part heritage bridal masterpiece crafted with over 22,000 natural diamonds and authentic Navrathna gemstones. Inspired by the ancient Edu Vaarala Nagalu tradition, the creation blends royal symbolism with modern artistry and was recently worn by a prominent Hyderabad bride at her Goa wedding.

Each layer features motifs of elephants, lions, swans and temple-inspired detailing, while the Navrathna is arranged in precise astrological order. Designed as an heirloom and never to be reproduced, the piece reflects cultural legacy and exceptional craftsmanship led by creator Kotti Srikanth.