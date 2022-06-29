High Court dismisses petition filed by Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman on Tuesday dismissed the rejection petition filed by Koppula Eshwar, TRS party.

Adluri Laxman Kumar, who contested on a Congress party ticket against Koppula Eshwar of TRS party in 2018 general election from Dharmapuri (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency of Jagtial District filed an Election Petition in the High Court on 24-1-2019, challenging his election on the ground that Koppula Eshwar was elected without recounting the VVPAT slips available in all the EVMs used in the election which is in violation of the rules promulgated in Representation of Peoples Act.

Challenging the contentions of Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Koppula Eshwar has filed a rejection petition before the High Court. Justice K Lakshman heard the contentions raised by both the party's and reserved for orders. Justice K Lakshman pronounced the orders dismissing the rejection application filed by Koppula Eshwar.

The High Court will commence hearing in the Election Petition against the election of Koppula Eshwar of TRS party soon.