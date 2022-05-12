Hike in 'Green Tax' for vehicle renewal burdens common man

Hyderabad: As the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has hiked the 'Green Tax' on vehicles older than 15 years, vehicle owners will now have to pay ten times more the cost of previous tax for the renewal of their vehicle license.

For transport vehicles the tax has being hiked from Rs 285 to Rs 4,000 and for cars the tax has being increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Earlier the State RTA used to collect around Rs 300 and Rs 500 as Green Tax for bikes and cars respectively. According to the Road Transport, it is estimated that over one crore vehicles including 74 lakh bikes would have to follow the new norms for getting their vehicle renewal.

This policy has increased the burden of a common man and this may also discourage people from not renewing their vehicle license.

RTA activist Mahmood Hussain Makke said that in Bandlaguda RTA several vehicle owners are coming for the renewal of vehicles but with the new cost of the Green Tax owners are thinking twice to renew their vehicle.

Another RTA activist demanded complete withdrawal of Green Tax.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union General Secretary M Dayananad said no circular was been issued by the Centre and State before implementing this policy. People were unaware of the new set of norms. This becomes a burden to a common man as they have to pay huge amounts for the renewal of their vehicle. Since the Centre has come up with the new cost on Green Tax, the State should stop collecting Green Tax," he demanded.

Danayand also pointed out that this policy will discourage people from not renewing their vehicle license and also opt for new vehicles by spending more money as there is also a life tax exemption on vehicles.

The Transport department has also announced enhancement of life tax on motor vehicles. Earlier, the life tax was 9 percent of the cost of the motorcycles, including tricycles and motor scooters, now it is 12 percent.

Accordingly, a life tax of 15 percent will be levied on vehicles costing less than Rs 5 lakh, 16percent for vehicles costing between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.