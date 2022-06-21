HMDA gets overwhelming response for flats in Bandlaguda, Pocharam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) received an overwhelming response, as it got 39,082 applications in response to the notification for allotment of flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam.

In view of the good response, the HMDA has decided to allot the flats through lottery before the applicants. The allotment date is scheduled from June 27 to July 1. Details/schedule of allotment will be intimated on June 27, said an HMDA official.

The Bandlaguda allotment will be taken up first followed by Pocharam. Each application will be allotted a token number; it will be displayed at the allotment venue and on websites – Swagruha.telangana.gov.in and hmda.gov.in. The mode of allotment will be based on drawl of lottery by picking up token numbers with respect to flat numbers category wise, as per the schedule.

Flat-wise tokens will be picked up and allotment will be shown in a live mode with video recording of the proceedings in presence of applicants at the venue. Applicants who wish to see the allotment process online, can also view live on YouTube via the link to be provided. The official said only one flat per applicant (as per Aadhaar number) will be allotted. The first pick will be considered for allotment, in case of multiple applications by an individual.

It put up 148 plots for sale



The HMDA Toroor's second pre-bid meeting was successful. The authority received a good response for the sale of 148 plots in Turkyamjal Municipality through e-auction.

The HMDA officials held a pre-bid meeting to start the sale of plots at the Toroor lay-out site. Nearly a hundred interested buyers attended the meeting.

HMDA Estate Officer Gangadhar explained the priority of the venture and the infrastructure to be set up. The Chief Planning Officer (CPO) explained the construction work permits process at the venture.

A power point presentation was given by a representative of MSTC, a Central public sector undertaking, and RDO Venkatachari. Executive Engineer Apparao Tadithu was present.