HMDA holds pre bid meet on Neopolis

HMDA today conducted the pre-bid meeting at T Hub at Hyderabad Knowledge Corridor, Hitec City for Neopolis Phase-II Plots Auction.

The HMDA has organized a pre-bid meeting for the prospective bidders to get clarifications, details of the plots and the process of e-Auction to participate in the Auction to be held on August 3 . The pre-bid meeting was organized physically at T Hub and also online attended by more than 100 Firms / Real Estate Developers / Builders. The e-auction will be conducted by MSTC Limited, a central public sector undertaking with the Government of India.

It was explained to the Bidders / Developers present on Neopolis opportunity and marketed to a cross section of prospects across key markets of India, including Bangalore, Chennai Kolkata, NCR and Mumbai. Respondents included Individuals, NRIs, Institutional Investors, Bankers, Corporates, Health Care, Infrastructure firms and Property Developers.

Developer community represented a healthy balance of local, regional and national players. Several Developers who awaited a freehold opportunity showed enthusiasm towards the hi-rise and high FSI opportunity at the Neopolis. As part of a larger greenfield development of over 530 acres, and a location so close to the growth corridor of Hitec City- Knowledge City and Financial District, a Multi Use Zone is a delight for investors looking to explore the opportunity