HMDA lodges plaint against CNN Ventures of deceiving people with an advertisement on Kokapet lands

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has lodged a complaint with the Central Crime station (CCS) against the CNN Ventures for deceiving people with advertisement on Kokapet lands, which are in the process of e-auction.

The HMDA officials said that even before the auction could get completed, the organisation, CNN Ventures, gave advertisements in a few newspapers and tried to deceive people and also collected money from them.

The authorities took this as a serious case and lodged a complaint. The CNN Ventures gave advertisements stating that the citizens can own 3-BHK flat measuring 1,500 sq feet by spending 50 per cent of the market value in Kokapet.