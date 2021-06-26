Top
HMDA lodges plaint against CNN Ventures of deceiving people with an advertisement on Kokapet lands

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

Highlights

Accuses CNN Ventures of deceiving people with advertisement on Kokapet lands which are still in the process of e-auction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has lodged a complaint with the Central Crime station (CCS) against the CNN Ventures for deceiving people with advertisement on Kokapet lands, which are in the process of e-auction.

The HMDA officials said that even before the auction could get completed, the organisation, CNN Ventures, gave advertisements in a few newspapers and tried to deceive people and also collected money from them.

The authorities took this as a serious case and lodged a complaint. The CNN Ventures gave advertisements stating that the citizens can own 3-BHK flat measuring 1,500 sq feet by spending 50 per cent of the market value in Kokapet.

