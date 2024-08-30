HMR sets ball rolling for land acquisition for Old City Metro

Hyderabad: TheHyderabad Metro Rail Ltdhas decided to fasten the land acquisition process for the Metro project in the Old City. The deputy collector and land acquisition officer, HMRL Swarna Lata, held a land procurement process in the 7.5-km Metro route between MGBS and Chandrayangutta. On Thursday, notifications were given to over 200 property owners in 1,200 land acquisitions.

The land acquisition officer said that over 1,200 properties are getting affected by road widening and station construction on the stretch of 7.5 km. Of the 1,200 properties, notifications have been issued for 400 properties so far under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Swarna Lata said “On Thursday, we held a land procurement process in Old City with 200 property owners. We informed them to procure land as per government valuation; however, we have also negotiated with the property owners,” she added.

She said “officers also guided them for ownership complications and informed them about the disputed land/property and informed them to purchase with all clearance. A similar programme will be held on September 4.”

According to HMRL, roads are being widened to 100 ft as per the GHMC Master Plan. However, at Metro station locations, the roads are being widened to 120 ft. The current width of the road varies from 50 ft to 60 ft from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 ft from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. Thus, the affected portion of each property in the majority cases will be about 20–25 ft from Darulshifa to Shalibanda and about 10 ft from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. However, the affected portion will increase at station locations and in stretches with deep curvature.

A HMRL official said apart from conventional survey methods, a Lidar drone survey was done to get a 3D view of the affected properties and the neighbouring properties. Physical inspection is also being done by HAML engineers for structural valuation of the affected properties. All the 103 religious and other sensitive structures on the stretch are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of Metro pillars and station locations, he indicated. Moreover, owners of the affected parties can seek clarifications and file objections in the office of the LAO and HAML during the stipulated period.