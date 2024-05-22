HMWSSB braces up to roll out monsoon plans for safe water

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is gearing up to prepare comprehensive monsoon action plans. These plans aim to ensure the city's residents have access to safe drinking water and efficient sewerage management during the rainy season.

Recently, during a review meeting, Hyderabad Water Board officials were instructed to implement season-specific measures for drinking water supply and sewerage management. They were also advised to ensure adequate safety equipment and tools for field staff. Additionally, machines for preventive maintenance of sewerage lines and silt cart vehicles must be made available before work begins.

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, the monsoon action plan will be prepared soon. Similar to last year, a three-step chlorination process will be adopted to ensure water is not contaminated. Additional staff will be deployed for this purpose. Under the three-step chlorination process, the first phase involves chlorination at the water treatment plants (WTP), the second phase of chlorination at the Main Balancing Reservoirs (MBR), and finally, booster chlorination at the service reservoirs.

The Water Board has successfully met consumer needs during the summer, despite depleted groundwater levels. In certain parts of the city, approximately 30,000 customers relied entirely on water tankers. Various special measures were taken, including increasing the number of water tankers. As of March 1, the Water Board’s tanker fleet was 584, which increased to 872 by May 17 through immediate new purchases.