HMWSSB warns citizens against fake WhatsApp messages

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued a public warning on a fake WhatsApp messages being circulated from an unidentified number, falsely claiming imminent disconnection of water supply services.

According to the HMWSSB, the messages are originating from mobile number-84271 56645 falsely state that water connections will be disconnected at 9:30 pm due to non-payment of the previous month’s bill. These messages urge recipients to contact 9064953421 for assistance. Citizens are reportedly sent an APK file via WhatsApp, purportedly for ‘further processing’ a move suspected to be a potential malware scam.

The Water Board clarified that no such messages have been sent by HMWSSB and labelled the communications as unauthorised and misleading. The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crimes Department, which has been requested to initiate an investigation. HMWSSB emphasised that all official communications are issued only through authorised and verified channels.

Citizens are advised not to respond to such messages, contact the mentioned numbers, or download any files received through unsolicited sources.

For any service-related queries, residents of Greater Hyderabad are urged to contact the official HMWSSB helpline at 155313.