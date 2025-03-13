Holi Festival: Liquor Outlets to Remain Closed for Holi in Hyderabad

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has issued an order to close liquor outlets for the Holi festival on March 14, from 6 am to 6 pm.

This applies to wine shops, toddy shops, and bars at restaurants, but excludes those at star hotels and registered clubs in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has warned citizens not to throw colors or water on unknown people, vehicles, or places.

He also prohibited groups from aimlessly driving vehicles on roads, causing inconvenience to others. This order will be effective from 6 am on March 14 to 6 am on March 15.