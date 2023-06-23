Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flags off the last batch of Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday flagged off the last batch of Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Nampally.

Addressing the Haj pilgrims, Minster conveyed his best wishes to Haj pilgrims and advised the pilgrims to take care of their health during the Holy pilgrimage. He said that Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao provided all necessary facilities to Haj pilgrims and showed keen interest in their welfare and wished them a safe journey to Mecca, Madina. He also requested the embarking Haj pilgrims to pray for the peace, success, good future and progress of Telangana State. He appreciated the arrangements made by Telangana State Haj Committee.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman, TS Haj Committee thanked almighty first and then support staff of various departments and volunteers for successfully completing the Haj Camp-2023. He insisted on the unification of the community and there is one God, one prophet so we all should be one. He stated that the success of Haj Camp-2023 was the result of united effort by all the departments.

He also said that, total 7,060 Haj pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu dispatched from Hyderabad Embarkation point, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Md Masiullah Khan, Chairman, TSWB, Md Liyaqath Hussain, In-charge EO, TSHC, Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain, Syed Irfan-ul-Haq (Karim Nagar), Syed Nizamuddin (Narsingi), Md Jafar Khan (Gajwel) Members TS Haj Committee and other were also present.