Homegrown weapons proved their mettle in Op Sindoor

Hyderabad: Indigenous weapon systems played a crucial role in the recent Indo-Pak conflict. Operation Sindoor was a well-calibrated military response in May 2025 to the brutal terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. High-tech indigenous missile systems, including Akash Air Defence, BRAHMOS, MRSAM, and ULPGM—developed at the missile complex in Hyderabad—played a crucial role in the success of Operation Sindoor. India’s missile systems and indigenization policies were undeniably validated during this operation.

A one-day workshop on the weapon systems used in Operation Sindoor was held on Saturday at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad.

The workshop began with an exhibition showcasing the sub-systems of various weapons used in Operation Sindoor. Discussions focused on the performance of these indigenous systems and strategies to further enhance their capabilities, ensuring they remain unbeatable in the future. In his welcome address, Dr. G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, Distinguished Scientist and Director of DRDL, outlined the workshop’s overall objectives.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) V.J. Sundaram, Former Director of DRDL, emphasized the importance of achieving 100% indigenization for the nation’s interests and the need to focus on innovative ideas in advanced high-tech areas, such as cyborgs.

Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, praised the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and all stakeholders from DRDO and Indian industries in his message.

Dr. Prahlada, Former Project Director of the Akash Weapon System, reminisced about the early days of DRDL, from the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) led by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to the present day. He emphasized the importance of preserving the culture and legacy of DRDL while promoting collaboration among personnel as force multipliers.

Patrick D’Silva described the remarkable journey of the MRSAM project, and U. Raja Babu, DG (MSS), highlighted that the missile complex is engaged in the design and development of a wide variety of missiles, encompassing multiple platforms and capable of striking targets from underwater to outer space. He stated that the complex is equipped to handle any challenging missile project assigned to it.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Former Chairman of DRDO, congratulated all personnel at DRDO, the Armed Forces, industry partners, production agencies, and quality assurance agencies for their achievements. He urged the scientific community and end-users to collaborate on innovative designs using cutting-edge technologies and surprise elements to achieve success in any future conflicts. Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, commended the organization and urged the missile complex to continue working diligently toward the rapid induction of weapon systems currently undergoing user trials.