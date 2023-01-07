How can UPHC function without power: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked how could doctors and staff of an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) extend medical services without power supply for the past three months.

Reddy, who toured Gudimalkapur, under the Nampally Assembly segment of the Secundrabad Parliamentary constituency, participated in the inaugural and laying foundation for several development works in the Ushodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur.

The minister who visited the local UPHC was taken aback when told that it lacked power supply for the past three months.

Reddy asked officials what have they been doing for three months if the health facility lacked power supply. He asked them if they are serious about the woes faced by patients and prospective mothers at the facility.

The officials told him that wiring of the facility was brunt three months back. Since then, power supply was not restored and that they are compelled to work without electricity.

He asked official concerned as to why the facility had no power supply. Why were they not getting repairs done when the centre has been providing funds for maintenance of PHCs? The official concerned assured to get the work started on Friday itself and restore power supply, Reddy said. He cautioned the official that such laxity would not be tolerated, The minister stated that if the facility is lacking funds it should have been brought to his notice.

Later, the minister expressed concern that slums in Hyderabad continue to reel under severe problems like lack of streetlights, power supply, drainage and drinking water facilities. Slums located in the heart of city are facing problems due to a lack of basic amenities. The real development of Hyderabad comes with development of slums, he noted.

The minister while inquiring about construction of 2 BHK houses for the poor asked the State government to provide them for the needy. He laid foundation for a park, footpath development in Ushodaya Colony, drainage and CC road in Bhojagutta of Shivajinagar locality.