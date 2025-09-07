Live
- AI Job Paradox: Creating more jobs while transforming work
- Foxy IPO scam: doctors, bank managers fall prey
- Startups, academia,digital ecosystems in Telangana’s $1-trillion aspiration
- Services of over 13,000 teachers will be regularised, says CM
- Teachers’ Day celebrated at Broadway Studio
- Teachers should become role models: Patra
- 3 die as car rams into auto
- 511 held in drive against illicit liquor
- Naveen asks BMJD to fight for women’s rights
- Security exercise conducted along Odisha coast
Huge drug bust in Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad: In one of the largest drug hauls in Indian history, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Maharashtra busted a massive...
Hyderabad: In one of the largest drug hauls in Indian history, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Maharashtra busted a massive interstate drug network, seizing mephedrone (MD) worth staggering Rs 12,000 crore from a secret factory in Cherlapally near Hyderabad and arresting 12 individuals in connection with the case.
Next Story