Hunger strike: Telangana NSUI president sent to KIMS as health deteriorates

Hyderabad: Following deteriorating health condition of TS NSUI president, Venkat Balmoor who continued his indefinite hunger strike for the third day demanding postponement NEET & JEE by Central government and other examinations being held in State, will shifted to KIMS shortly.

According to Union, as his Blood Pressure and Sugar levels dropped the doctors attending him strongly recommended him to be shifted to hospital, for keeping him under observation. The student leader will be shifted to the hospital at 3 pm, while other leaders will take out in 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' from Gandhi Bhavan. The TPCC chief, N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be visiting him, prior to this. "The NSUI which has resolved to protest against the Government stand on conducting exams will be taking out protest rally 'chalo Raj Bhavan' from Gandhi Bhavan at 3 pm," informed NSUI leaders.