Hushpurr India’s first exclusive woman’s secret wellness products launched at Hyderabad

Heravi Pink Store Pvt Ltd Chennai has launched its First Exclusive Women’s Secret Wellness products under brand name of “HUSHPURR”

This product redefines intimate care and fostering women’s well being which is prioritized and cherished.

The products were launched by our CEO Mr. Radhakrishnan and our Director Mr. Venkatesan on 14th of August at Moksh Banquets and Tivoli Gardens Hyderabad in the august presence of distinguished guest and invitees of Hyderabad who are the prospective entrepreneurs, budding Franchises, Distributors and super stockiest. This is a second in series of launches in Southern India for the states of Andhra and Telangana of our first exclusive women’s secret wellness products, the first launching was in Chennai Taj Hotel Tamil Nadu, a grand gala event on 6th of July 2024.

The Founder, MD and CEO of Heravi Pink Store Pvt Ltd Mr. Radhakrishnan is a dynamic personality, a former Sr Vice President with 25 years corporate experience with a vision and belief to do something unique of empowering women. With a deep understanding of the industry leveraging his expertise to launch India’s secret wellness products and to revolutionize it.

Another founder Mr. Venkatesh is a renowned entrepreneur in Landscaping and an ardent follower of women empowerment, with over 25 years’ experience and earning a stellar reputation in his field.

To start with we are in the process of opening 125 franchise stores in Southern India, and by the year 2025-26 the whole of India is proposed to be covered and follow it up to convert it into a global brand of 1000 Women Entrepreneur franchise partner along with super stockiest, and distributors of HUSHPURR.

