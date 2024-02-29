Hussain Sagar will be developed into world-class tourist centre: CM

Hyderabad: On the lines of Dubai, the famous Hussain Sagar in the State capital will be promoted as a world-class tourist centre soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has floated the idea of promoting the surrounding areas near Hussain Sagar, a pleasant and attractive tourist zone.

Like in Dubai, skywalks, food stalls, children's amusement zones, and greenery landscapes would be developed. The CM suggested that the entire area, from Ambedkar Statue to NTR Park, Telangana Amarula Jyoti, Necklace Road to Indira Park, and Sanjeevayya Park, should be made into a world-class tourist attraction centre. The officials have been asked to remove the encroachments around Hussain Sagar to promote the entire area as a tourist place and so that city people can enjoy their leisure time here. If necessary, vehicular traffic on the entire stretch will be diverted, promoting the entire zone as a world-class tourist destination. The CM instructed the officials to prepare models for a big tourism project in Hyderabad in consultation with international agencies.

The development of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) would also be taken up for the fast development of the State. The CM asked the officials to consider the area inside the ORR as a unit and prepare plans for the development of Hyderabad. He suggested that the HMDA limits should be extended up to the RRR. Radial roads would be constructed to connect the ORR to the RRR. The officials have been asked to prepare a vision document for the development of the city by hiring a special consultancy in tune with the Master Plan 2050.

Revanth Reddy suggested that the HMDA lands should be protected from alienation, and mapping of the land should be done using digital and GPS methods. One IPS officer at the DIG level and two SP rank officers would be appointed, giving them the responsibility of protecting HMDA lands.