Huzurabad defeat reason for TRS paddy histrionics: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the TRS Government is becoming restless after the Huzurabad Assembly byelection and hence was making highly objectionable comments against the Union Government.

Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other ministers go on reeling out names of certain projects saying that the Centre was discriminating against the state. But they hide the reality. He said the Centre had agreed to lay a railway line to Bhadradri and MMTS to Yadadri. But that can be done only when the state government comes forward and acquires land.

The Union Minister said he had written several letters to the Chief Minister regarding setting up of Tribal Museum and Textile Park. But to date there was no reply. He said in Andhra Pradesh, the government came forward and the Tribal Museum was ready. It is unfortunate that TRS was spreading falsehood for the sake of their family politics.

Kishan Reddy said the TRS government had lost its cool soon after the Huzurabad bypoll and was trying to rake up T sentiment by painting BJP as anti-people. That is why it had been making mountains out of molehill as regards paddy procurement.

The state government did not have any problem till it lost the bypoll. Suddenly, it was enacting high drama. He said every year the respective state governments sign an MoU with the Centre regarding paddy purchase. When a meeting to discuss the agricultural plan for rabi was convened in Delhi, Telangana did not participate.

Yet the Union Government said it would buy rice till last grain as per the norms.

The Centre does not have the mechanism or staff to handle the procurement of paddy or rice. The states must procure it by involving the IKPs etc, mill the rice and supply to the FCI. The Centre pays every paise spent by the state, including the cost of the thread and needle used to sew the gunny bags. But for political reasons, TRS was twisting all facts, he added.