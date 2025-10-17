Hybiz TV Honors Excellence in Healthcare Management

The 1st Edition of the ‘Hybiz TV Healthcare Management Awards 2025 was held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, celebrating outstanding contributions in the healthcare sector. Telangana Special Chief Secretary C V Anand, IPS, highlighted the vital role of innovation and management alongside medical care in making healthcare accessible and affordable

Over 50 awards recognised hospitals, administrators, and professionals, with Legendary Awards presented to Dr Hari Prasad and Dr K N Sudha Raman. Hybiz TV Founder Madishetty Rajagopal emphasised the event’s role in inspiring innovation and collaboration. Distinguished guests from healthcare, policy, and industry attended, marking a grand celebration of leadership and excellence.