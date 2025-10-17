  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hybiz TV Honors Excellence in Healthcare Management

Hybiz TV Honors Excellence in Healthcare Management
x
Highlights

The 1st Edition of the ‘Hybiz TV Healthcare Management Awards 2025 was held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, celebrating outstanding contributions in the...

The 1st Edition of the ‘Hybiz TV Healthcare Management Awards 2025 was held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, celebrating outstanding contributions in the healthcare sector. Telangana Special Chief Secretary C V Anand, IPS, highlighted the vital role of innovation and management alongside medical care in making healthcare accessible and affordable

Over 50 awards recognised hospitals, administrators, and professionals, with Legendary Awards presented to Dr Hari Prasad and Dr K N Sudha Raman. Hybiz TV Founder Madishetty Rajagopal emphasised the event’s role in inspiring innovation and collaboration. Distinguished guests from healthcare, policy, and industry attended, marking a grand celebration of leadership and excellence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick