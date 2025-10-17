Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Hybiz TV Honors Excellence in Healthcare Management
The 1st Edition of the ‘Hybiz TV Healthcare Management Awards 2025 was held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, celebrating outstanding contributions in the healthcare sector. Telangana Special Chief Secretary C V Anand, IPS, highlighted the vital role of innovation and management alongside medical care in making healthcare accessible and affordable
Over 50 awards recognised hospitals, administrators, and professionals, with Legendary Awards presented to Dr Hari Prasad and Dr K N Sudha Raman. Hybiz TV Founder Madishetty Rajagopal emphasised the event’s role in inspiring innovation and collaboration. Distinguished guests from healthcare, policy, and industry attended, marking a grand celebration of leadership and excellence.
