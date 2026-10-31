Hyd docs perform adv glaucoma implant surgery on 58-yr man

Hyderabad: For a 58-year-old man, a gradual decline in vision in the right eye had become increasingly uncomfortable, with redness, watering and pain. Although the patient had been diagnosed with glaucoma four years earlier and was using multiple eye drops, the pressure inside the right eye remained dangerously high.

With advanced damage to the optic nerve, doctors at Sankara Eye Hospital, Hyderabad, opted for specialised glaucoma surgery to help control the pressure and reduce the risk of further vision loss.

On examination, the intraocular pressure measured 45 mmHg in the right eye, compared with 18 mmHg in the left. Visual acuity was 6/24 in the right eye and 6/12 in the left. Further assessment showed advanced optic nerve damage in the right eye, while the visual field in the left eye remained within normal limits.

As medication had not adequately controlled the pressure, the medical team performed an AADI 250 glaucoma drainage implant procedure. The implant provides an alternative pathway for fluid to drain from the eye, helping lower intraocular pressure and limit further pressure-related damage to the optic nerve.

Dr Balam Pradeep, Consultant, said: “ In this patient, pressure in the right eye remained very high despite treatment with multiple eye drops, and examination showed advanced damage. When medicines are unable to control eye pressure adequately, surgery may be necessary. The AADI 250 implant creates an alternative route for fluid to drain from the eye and can help manage pressure in difficult cases.”

The case highlights the importance of reassessing treatment when glaucoma remains uncontrolled. Although existing optic nerve damage generally cannot be reversed, appropriate treatment can help control eye pressure and reduce the risk of further damage.