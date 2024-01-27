Hyd Lit Fest: A feast of words, music

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) has returned for its 14th edition at Sattva Knowledge City, Raidurg, from January 26 to 28.

The HLF, inaugurated in 2010, stands as an annual cultural extravaganza that transcends boundaries to celebrate the rich tapestry of creativity in all its vibrant forms. This multidisciplinary and multilingual event has evolved into a captivating rendezvous, attracting over a hundred distinguished writers, accomplished artists, erudite academics, and celebrated scholars not only from the diverse landscapes of India but also from around the globe. The festival has grown in importance on the national cultural calendar. It represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as the vibrant spirit of modern Cyberabad. At HLF, the stage is not merely set for literary luminaries; it is a vibrant canvas where the brushstrokes of words create masterpieces.

At HLF this year, Odia is the ‘Indian Language in Focus' and Norway the ‘Country in Focus'. Odia and Norwegian literature, culture, and art are being showcased by award-winning writers and artists through talks, panel discussions, screenings, lecture demonstrations, performances, and installations. HLF is a 'Festival for All'. Its programme included conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, exhibitions, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for college students and school children. This year, three new streams are added to the festival: 'Climate Conversations', 'Science', and 'Endangered and Indigenous Languages'.

The festival's inaugural day witnessed a sizable and enthusiastic crowd, drawn together for a day of celebration and cultural revelry. Given that January 26 is observed as Republic Day, the event commenced with a spirited parade that added a patriotic fervour to the atmosphere.

The fest featured a diverse array of stalls, each offering a unique and creative experience for attendees. Among the highlights were stalls showcasing handmade jewellery, intricate fuse bead art, and captivating water paintings.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, and Chairman of the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), IPS Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, actively participated in the HCSC stall initiative. Alongside fellow team members, he fervently advocated for increased awareness on crucial aspects such as personal safety and security, traffic management, women's safety, cyber security, and the fight against narcotics. Their collective efforts aimed to empower the community with essential knowledge and skills, fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.

In celebration of Odia as the language in focus this year, Lipika Singh Darai, Odisha's sole female filmmaker, contributed significantly to the cultural tapestry. Two of her compelling works, namely 'Night and Fear' and 'Some Stories Around Witches,' were screened at the HLF.

Some of the young authors from various States of India were here to discuss their books and share their knowledge. Kevin Missal, one of the youngest mythological and fantasy authors, made his literary debut at the age of 14. He has written 15 best-selling novels, including the Narasimha Trilogy, and some of them have been adapted into audiobooks. Vaishnavi Ananthan, a remarkable 16-year-old author renowned for her trilogy 'The JAZ Gang Series,' shared insights into her literary journey. In her discussion, she highlighted the transformative impact of both writing and reading novels on her personal growth. Saira achieved a remarkable feat by authoring the novel 'Butterfly' at the incredibly young age of ten and a half, earning her the distinction of being the youngest novelist in the country.

Diplomat and acclaimed author of the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series, Amish Tripathi, engaged in a conversation with T Vijay Kumar about the intricate theme of idols. During their discussion, Amish highlighted the unique cultural aspect of Indian identity, noting that, unlike foreigners, Indians do not relinquish one identity to embrace another. Amish's insights shed light on the rich tapestry of Indian beliefs, showcasing the acceptance and coexistence of various spiritual facets within the broader cultural framework.

Raaga, hailing from Hyderabad, is a dynamic musical fusion that expertly combines Bollywood's soulful melodies with the vibrant energy of rock. The band showcased their musical prowess under the banner of the event 'Youngistaan Nukkad—The NRB,' delivering a performance that undoubtedly added a layer of excitement and diversity to the overall musical landscape of the occasion.

The crew of St Francis returned with their latest production, "Dastak Yug ki!" produced by Bedaaris Productions. The play was known for addressing important social issues such as homophobia, female infanticide, acid attacks, men's rights, forced pornography, and more. "Dastak Yug ki!" explored these social issues, using the stage as a powerful tool for raising awareness. The play concluded with a message for the audience to consider and help eradicate these social evils, making society a better place to live.

The first day at HLF concluded on a delightful note, marked by a plethora of diverse events, engaging games, and insightful conversations.