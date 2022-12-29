Hyd Literary Festival from Jan 27

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is scheduled to be held here between January 27 and 29, 2023. The fest will feature Germany as guest nation and Konkani is the Indian language in focus, a release said on Wednesday.

The festival will be a multi-disciplinary, multi-lingual event that draws over 100 writers, artists, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year. Started in 2010, the HLF has emerged as an important event in the country's cultural calendar. It represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the twin cities as the vibrant spirit of the modern Cyberabad.

HLF-2023 is being organised by the 'Hyderabad Literary Trust' with the support of several literary and cultural organisations, and publishing houses. After hosting the festival online through the pandemic years, this year the audience will witness the power of the hybrid technology at HLF-2023.

The trust will host its regular features, including talks, panel discussions, stage talks, film shows, exhibitions, workshops, cultural evenings, and events for children and young audiences.

The HLF will witness Jerry Pinto's poetry, a dance demonstration on Sarojini Naidu's poems, Bharti Kapadia and Manjari Chaturvedi's works at the exhibition, an authentic evening of Fugdi and Dhalo by a group of Konkani dancers, Usha Akella's 'Hum Aisich Bolte', stand-up comedy and many more that promises to enliven the audience.

Key speakers include Damodar Mauzo, P Sainath, Deepti Naval, along with two Germans Helena Bukowski and Christopher Kloeble. The HLF will be organised at Vidyaranya High School, Saifabad.