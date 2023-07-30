Hyderabad to add 25 STPs for treatment of about 3,000 MLDs of sewage

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration department would be taking up 25 more sewerage treatment plants apart from 31 ongoing STPs to ensure treatment of 2,829 MLDs (million liters per day) of sewage with a cost of Rs 3,840 crore in the city.

The Hyderabad city would become the first city in the country to have 100 per cent treatment of the sewage with the commissioning of the 31 STPs in the city in the month of August. Besides this, the department has proposed to take up 25 more STPs to ensure treatment of 2,829 MLDs.

According to officials, the existing capacity of the city is 772 million litres per day. The city is spread in about 670 sq kms and 46.8 per cent of the population of the State lives in Hyderabad and the amount of sewage discharged was also more hence the State government took up the 31 STPs in the city.

The ongoing STPs are treating 1,259.5 MLD. With addition of 25 more STPs covering 798 MLDs, the total STPs in the city would now be 81 with a treatment of 2,829 MLD. The projects getting completed this year includes 8 STPs of 402.50 MLD on north of Musi river benefiting the catchment areas on north of Musi in GHMC, six STPs with 480.50 MLDs benefiting the catchment areas on south of Musi and 17 STPs of 376.50 MLDs benefiting areas of Kukatpally-HS Lake catchment areas in GHMC.

The State government proposes to use this treated water in construction, landscaping, horticulture and cooling the furnaces of thermal plants among others. Along with the sewage, the city generates 6,000 tonnes of waste per day, which was earlier 3,500 per day during 2015. The city was now processing the construction, liquid, biological and e-wastes separately.

The official said that the government was working with a three-pronged strategy involving treatment of sewage, effective management of run-off water and solid waste management to promote sustainable practices and a circular economy. The STP completion deadline had missed several times as it was said that it would be operational by October 2022, in April 2023, later in June 2023 and now the STPs are to be completed and operational by August.