Jolla Returns With a Privacy-Focused Smartphone That Runs Android Apps Without Android

In a smartphone landscape dominated almost entirely by Android and iOS, Finnish company Jolla is staging a comeback with a device that dares to be different. The new Jolla Phone marks the company’s return to the mobile space, powered by Sailfish OS 5, its Linux-based operating system built with privacy and user control at its core. The device is now open for preorders across Europe.

For those who recall Jolla’s earlier attempt in 2013, the brand has stayed true to its roots. Sailfish OS, now in its fifth iteration, remains a fully independent platform. Jolla describes it as the “only commercially successful European mobile operating system,” pointing to its 12-year presence in the market. The company emphasises that Sailfish operates without “trackers, no background data collection, and absolutely no Google Play Services lurking under the hood.” In an era where digital privacy has become a major concern for users, this angle alone sets the Jolla Phone apart from mainstream choices.

But privacy alone can’t make a smartphone viable—apps do. Recognising this, Jolla has built a bridge between its Linux-based system and the Android ecosystem. Thanks to Jolla AppSupport, users can install and run Android applications even though the device doesn’t rely on Google’s ecosystem. For those who prefer tighter privacy restrictions, the Android components can be disabled at any time. Complementing this is a physical privacy switch on the phone’s left side, which instantly cuts off the camera, microphone, Bluetooth, and other sensors.

Design-wise, the new Jolla Phone leans towards a clean, minimalist aesthetic, offered in three Nordic-inspired colours—black, white, and orange. The handset features a removable back panel, allowing users to swap batteries, a rarity in today’s sealed smartphone designs.

Under the hood, the device keeps pace with contemporary hardware expectations. It supports 5G, includes 12GB RAM, and offers 256GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The phone sports a 6.36-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. Photography is handled by a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. Keeping everything powered is a 5,500mAh battery, though Jolla has yet to reveal details about the processor driving the device.

Jolla initially required at least 2,000 preorders to begin production. Early supporters could reserve their unit by paying €99, securing a discounted purchase price of €499. According to the company, the final retail price will fall between €599 and €699. At the time of reporting, Jolla has already exceeded its goal with 2,552 preorders, signalling real interest in alternatives outside the Android–iOS duopoly.

As privacy concerns grow and users seek new experiences beyond conventional platforms, the Jolla Phone positions itself as a refreshing contender in a market short on diversity.