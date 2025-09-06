Hyd’bad Police launches women’s mounted unit, expands dog squad

Hyderabad: In a historic move, the Hyderabad City Police on Friday introduced a women’s mounted unit. Ten women constables from the Armed Reserve (AR) will now ride horses on the streets of Hyderabad. After undergoing two months of training, these constables will be deployed for duties like security arrangements, VIP movements, and patrolling. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand said the step was taken to encourage women to come to the forefront in all fields. For the first time, these women mounted police officers will be part of regular patrols.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad City Police is also expanding its dog squad. Currently, the 34 dogs in the unit are overworked, so the force has decided to increase the number to 54. The new dogs will be inducted after they complete extensive training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA).

C V Anand said, “They will be used for detecting explosives and narcotics, and for tracking criminals. To improve the quality of the dogs, a special committee has been formed. This committee will select high-quality dogs from breeders across the country. In the first phase, 12 dogs have been acquired, with more to be added in the future.”

Additionally, the Commissioner said that a new dog kennel and mounted unit will be constructed. In light of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) construction, the mounted ground and stables at Goshamahal Police Stadium will be relocated to a new site.

The government has sanctioned funds for this new infrastructure, which will include new buildings for the City Security Wing, a vehicle impound yard, new horse stables, and a parade ground. A new dog kennel and mounted unit will be constructed over 11.5 acres, with facilities for 60 dogs. The tenders for this project will be finalised on

September 8.