Hydeabad: UBI holds special workshop on International Women's Day

Hydeabad: Union Bank of India, Secunderabad region organised a special workshop on the occasion of the International Women's Day. Regional head S Srinivas, Assistant General Manager, I U B V N Srinivasa Rao. Dr M Tripura Sundari, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist, KIMS, attended. Chief Managers of regional office V Chandana Sri Rupa and A Indrani, women staff of the office and branches of the region participated.

In his inaugural speech, Srinivas said women are inherently strong and multi-faceted personalities. "They are capable of meticulous planning and achieving results in any situation". He advised the women staff to realise their capabilities and strive to achieve the institutional goals.

Srinivasa Rao appreciated the efforts of the women staff members and said each is rendering services unmindful of personal discomforts. He quoted the achievements of famous women who achieved success in their field. He wished every women should take up higher responsibilities in their career and achieve greater heights.

Dr Sundari, who is the president of Menopause Society of Hyderabad, said a woman plays a very important role in moulding and nurturing society. She emphasised the need for work-life balance and advised the women employees to give due importance to their personal life as well as their health.