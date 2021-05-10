Hyderabad: 150 new beds for Covid-19 patients in SD Hospital

Hyderabad: In wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital is being converted in Covid-19 hospital with 250 new beds for patients, out which 150 beds will be available exclusively for Covid patients. While 100 more are to be set up in coming weeks. The hospital served as an isolation centre last year as well; however, it is the first time that it is going to treat Covid Patients. Director Medical Education has deputed 12 Doctors here including pulmonologists for treatment while the supporting staff will be from the same hospital.



The State is going through a crunch of beds in the second wave of Coronavirus to meet the demand the Health Department has decided to arrange more beds to accommodate Covid patients. The government has recently announced that the bed count in the State will be taken to 60,000 soon. In a week beds in hospitals like Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (200), Sarojini Devi (200), Chest hospital (50), Gandhi (200), TIMs (200). Further Covid beds in hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), Ameerpet (50) will also be increased.

"Almost all the beds in the hospital are equipped with oxygen while ten beds are arranged for normal patients. There is no ventilator bed right now it may be installed in the next phase", Said Dr V Rajalingam, Superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

The Telangana Government is focusing on increasing oxygen beds. It has announced that all 10,000 beds in government hospitals will turn into oxygen beds to serve Covid patients. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is regularly visiting the hospitals and inspecting the ongoing works.