Hyderabad: 1K metres National flag rally organised in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: A huge rally with 1,000 metres Indian flag was organised under the auspices of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) convener Dinesh Sagar on the occasion of Republic Day in Shadnagar. The national flag was unfurled from Ishwar Colony to Gandhi Chowk.

State NSUI president Balmoor Venkat attended the rally as chief guest. All the students followed the Covid protocols and also urged others to follow the norms to avoid the spread of virus.

State Congress Party women secretary Yasmin Fatima, NSUI Rangareddy district vice president Vinay Pateland others were present on the occasion.