Hyderabad: 2 minors arrested in Neeraj murder case

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday arrested two more minors in the Neeraj Panwar murder case.

The police said, "based on our investigation we found that the two minors were also involved in the murder of Neeraj as they helped the accused in procuring weapons for committing the murder. Based on a tip-off the minors were arrested, charge-sheeted and sent to child correction centre.

So far, the police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder. But the family members of the accused are alleging that the police might encounter their children as there is lot of pressure on the police officers from the Begum Bazar businessmen community. However, the police have set aside all such rumours and made it clear that the accused will be punished as per to the law.All the arrested have already been sent to judicial custody.

Neeraj Panwar, a businessman, was murdered a few days back by a group of youngsters because he had married a woman, Sanjana, against the wishes of the family members.Since then her relatives bore a grudge against Neeraj.