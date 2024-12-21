Hyderabad: 21-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Online Betting

  • Menu
Highlights

A 21-year-old degree student from Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, died by suicide after losing money in online betting. The police are investigating the incident.

A 21-year-old degree student, Sai Kiran, died by suicide in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, after losing money in online betting.

On Friday night, he set himself on fire and was declared dead at the hospital.

His family told the police that he had been addicted to online betting, lost money, and borrowed from friends.

After being reprimanded, he took this drastic step. The police have registered a case and are investigating the issue.

