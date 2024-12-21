Live
- AP Govt establishes sub-committee for free bus travel for women
- Student Electrocutes to Death Amidst Hostel Management Negligence
- Dice Art Films Launches Telugodi Beat Song
- Fire being set to dry grass after harvest
- Serving mentally challenged, embracing them is a noble act: DC
- Sand mafia defies Collector’s orders
- New initiative to light up lives of women
- Will not spill the beans on Formula-E race case says CM Revanth Reddy
- World Saree Day 2024: 5 Must-Have Sarees for Every Woman’s Wardrobe
- Hyderabad: 5 Injured in Rock Blasting Accident at Kokapet Construction Site
Just In
Hyderabad: 21-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Online Betting
Highlights
A 21-year-old degree student from Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, died by suicide after losing money in online betting. The police are investigating the incident.
A 21-year-old degree student, Sai Kiran, died by suicide in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, after losing money in online betting.
On Friday night, he set himself on fire and was declared dead at the hospital.
His family told the police that he had been addicted to online betting, lost money, and borrowed from friends.
After being reprimanded, he took this drastic step. The police have registered a case and are investigating the issue.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS