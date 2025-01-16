Live
Hyderabad: 22-Year-Old Software Employee’s Tragic Suicide
A 22-year-old software employee, M Nikhita, died by suicide in Meerpet, reportedly due to personal struggles. This tragic incident serves as a reminder to address mental health issues and reach out for support when needed.
A 22-year-old software employee, M Nikhita, tragically died by suicide at her home in Meerpet on Wednesday, reportedly due to personal struggles.
Nikhita, who lived with her parents and siblings in Almasguda, was alone at home with her niece and nephew when the incident occurred. Her parents had gone out for some work. According to Meerpet Sub-Inspector G Srinivas Reddy, Nikhita locked herself in her room and took her life using a saree.
A note found at the scene, believed to have been written by Nikhita, expressed deep sorrow and an apology to her family and friends. She shared that she had lost interest in life and wished a friend named Sai a happy life. Nikhita also requested her family to return her personal belongings, including her laptop, to her office.
This tragic incident highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing mental health issues early. If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental challenges, it's important to reach out for support. Talking to family, friends, or a professional can make a big difference.
Let’s raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. No one should feel alone during difficult times.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, there are various support services and helplines available.