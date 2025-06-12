Hyderabad: 22-Year-Old Software Engineer, 19-Year-Old Girl Die by Suicide

A tragic incident took place in Hyderabad where a 22-year-old software engineer died by suicide in a tragic incident in Medipally. He died after losing money in an online investment scam. The deceased, identified as Kumar Pranay, was employed with a private multinational company and had reportedly invested ₹10 lakh in a fraudulent online scheme. Police said that after losing the money, he became depressed and ultimately took his life by hanging. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

In another incident in Nallakunta, G. Anjali, was found dead by suicide at her home in Tilaknagar. According to the police, the 19-year-old woman was alone at the time, and her mother discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan upon returning from the market.

Family members indicated that Anjali had been struggling with depression due to personal issues. Authorities are probing the case further.