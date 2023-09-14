  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 2BHK house for train shooting victim kin

Hyderabad: 2BHK house for train shooting victim kin
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi handed over a 2 BHK Dignity Housing flat offered by the State Government to the family of deceased Syed...

Hyderabad: The AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi handed over a 2 BHK Dignity Housing flat offered by the State Government to the family of deceased Syed Saifuddin in Jiyaguda, the victim of Jaipur-Mumbai Express train shooting.

Asaduddin handed over the allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, wife of Late Syed Saifuddin. Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad, was one of the four victims who was shot dead by RPF constable Chetan Singh in the Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31. Earlier Asad also extended financial support, on behalf of the party, to the family of Syed Saifuddin.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X