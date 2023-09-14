Hyderabad: 2BHK house for train shooting victim kin

Hyderabad: The AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi handed over a 2 BHK Dignity Housing flat offered by the State Government to the family of deceased Syed Saifuddin in Jiyaguda, the victim of Jaipur-Mumbai Express train shooting.

Asaduddin handed over the allotment order for a 2BHK flat to Anjum Shaheen, wife of Late Syed Saifuddin. Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad, was one of the four victims who was shot dead by RPF constable Chetan Singh in the Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31. Earlier Asad also extended financial support, on behalf of the party, to the family of Syed Saifuddin.