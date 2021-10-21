Hyderabad: 3-day AI conclave on remote sensing applications begins

Hyderabad: The three-day IEEE GRSS summer school on 'Artificial Intelligence in Remote Sensing Applications' started at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) in collaboration with IEEE GRSS Chapter, Hyderabad and Geethanjali college on Wednesday.



This is the second summer school with the first one being organised by IEEE in collaboration with MJCET in 2018.

The chief guest for the programme, Deepak Mathur, Director IEEE Region 10 said that different committees of Region 10, their functions and their impact on societal change was good, and the vision of IEEE was to make technology to help humanity.

Dr Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia, Chair, CISGRSS jt. Chapter IEEE Hyderabad said that the programme was funded by IEEE GRSS headquarter, USA, and also shared that nearly 1,200 participants from across the globe would be joining online during the sessions from October 21 to 23.

The international delegates in the summer school are from US, Singapore, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Canada, Japan, Greece, Spain, and Australia. Various institutes like IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, ISI Kolkata and Bengaluru, IISC Bengaluru have participated in the same.

Dr Basheer Ahmed, Advisor-cum-Director of MJCET highlighted the collaboration of IEEE and MJCET for the last 18 years in the form of a very active student branch. He proposed to conduct an international conference on AI in collaboration with IEEE at MJCET.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Javeed, Secretary, Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society said that MJCET has partnered with IEEE Hyderabad for promotion of research and development of humanitarian activities. Sreenivas Jasti, IEEE Hyderabad, Dr P Srihari, Dr A Kavitha, Secretary, Jt. chapter CIS/GRSS, Hyderabad were also present on the occasion.