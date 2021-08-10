Top
Hyderabad: 3 new box-type drain works for Karwan

3 new box-type drain works for Karwan
3 new box-type drain works for Karwan

Highlights

As a part of developmental works, three new box-type drains projects were sanctioned for the Karwan constituency

Karwan: As a part of developmental works, three new box-type drains projects were sanctioned for the Karwan constituency.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Executive Engineer and his team inspected the areas where three new box type drains have been sanctioned including the areas in Ibrahim Bagh, Golconda Katora Houz near Resham Bagh and Front Cottage near 18 Seedi Priyadarshini School.

According to MLA, on his recent visit along with GHMC zonal commissioner P Pravinya, they inspected the areas under Karwan and identified these spots which required clearing of water stagnation. A total of Rs 5.4 crore were sanctioned for the project.

