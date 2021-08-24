Hyderabad: 30 rain-proof benches at Tank Bund, PVNR Marg

Tank Bund: After receiving much popularity for installing unique rain-proof benches at the PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to add more than 30 such benches on Tank Bund Road and Marg.

As a part of the beautification works taken up by the HMDA on either side of the Tank Bund Road, these benches are planned to be installed.

According to Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar, the first rain-proof bench was tested and was instantly popular at the PVNR Marg.

"Apart from providing the much-needed sitting arena at the iconic Tank Bund, the benches will help protect trees," said Kumar.